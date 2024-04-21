Supreme Leader met with commanders of the armed forces

The Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Armed Forces, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, met with a group of senior commanders of Iran’s Armed Forces on April 21, 2024. During the meeting, the Leader sincerely expressed his gratitude to the Armed Forces for their efforts and accomplishments in recent events.

“By God's grace, the Armed Forces exhibited a positive image of their abilities and authority, as well as a commendable representation of the Iranian nation, showcasing the emergence of the Iranian nation’s willpower in the international arena,” he emphasized.

While extending his congratulations for Army Day and also the anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Imam Khamenei underscored that the recent achievements of the country’s Armed Forces have created a sense of glory and greatness about Islamic Iran before the eyes of the world and global observers. Imam Khamenei stressed that the number of missiles launched or hitting their targets, which has been a focus of the enemy, is secondary. The primary issue, he pointed out, was demonstrating the emergence of the willpower of the Iranian people and the Armed Forces on the global stage and this is what has upset the other side.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, appreciated the thoughtful planning exhibited by the Armed Forces in their actions. “Various incidents are associated with both costs and benefits. What’s important is to minimize the costs and increase the gains through careful planning, and this is exactly what the Armed Forces successfully accomplished in recent occurrences,” he highlighted.

While appreciating the efforts and activities of the Revolutionary Guards, the Iranian Army, and the police forces, Imam Khamenei advised and reminded the Armed Forces to continue their efforts and endeavors to confront the hostilities and the enemies by relying on innovatory and creative methods. “You should not stop for even a moment because stopping signifies regression. Therefore, innovations in our armaments and strategies, as well as recognizing the enemy's tactics, must always remain on the agenda.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution further highlighted the necessity of upholding the Iranian nation's reputation on the global stage. “Ensure that in recognizing talented and skilled individuals, you also maintain strong faith in the Almighty God and place your trust in Him, understanding that His promise to defend the believers is definite and inviolable,” he added.

During the assembly, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, also presented a brief report on the current state of preparedness and prowess of the Armed Forces while referring to the significant developments of 1402 SH and also the initial weeks of 1403 SH [2023-2024], including Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and Operation True Promise as punitive measures against the Zionist regime.

endNewsMessage1