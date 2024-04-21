Iran, Oman reiterate calls for Gaza ceasefire

During phone talks, Iran’s Hossein Amirabdollahian and Oman’s Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi also called for efforts to bring an end to the Zionist regime’s crimes against Gazans and to send humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

The two top diplomats discussed other developments in the region as well.

The Omani foreign minister condemned the Israeli regime for its destabilizing acts in the region, saying that an end to the regime’s war crimes in Gaza is the only way to restore security in West Asia.

Amirabdollahian, for his part, thanked Oman for its strong stance over the recent developments in the region.

