Spox: US not a neutral, responsible actor in world

Kanaani strongly condemned the irresponsible and unconstructive vote of the United States in vetoing the resolution of Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.

Washington's act exposed the fraudulent nature of US foreign policy and the isolation of this country's position towards the international community more than ever before the public opinion of the world, he said.

The unilateral and unlimited support of the US regime to the Zionist regime in the political, economic, military, legal and international fields at the expense of the Americans and at the cost of sacrificing regional and international peace and security in the last seven decades has not only lost its function, but has also discredited the US ruling body more than ever before the public opinion of the world, he added.

He once again stressed the legitimate and undeniable right of the Palestinian people to form an independent state of Palestine with the capital of Holy Quds, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the will of the resistant and heroic Palestinian nation will ultimately prevail over that of enemies of the Palestinian nation, especially the fake, apartheid and criminal Israeli regime.

