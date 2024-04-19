Iran, UAE call for putting end to Zionist atrocities against Gaza

During a phone conversation, Amirabdollahian and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates called for expediting humanitarian aid delivery into Gaza.

The two foreign minister exchanged views on other developments in the region and emphasized the expansion of bilateral relations between the two neighbors all fields.

Amirabdollahian and Al Nahyan also stressed the need for holding joint economic and consular committees.

The top Iranian diplomat voiced his country's readiness to assist the Emirati people affected by the recent flood.

The Emirati foreing minister, for his part, expressed his country's willingness to further develop bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic in all areas of mutual interest.

