Air defense system activated as blast heard in Iran’s Isfahan: Official

Reuters quoted an Iranian source as saying that the blast prompted the activation of the air defense system.

CNN also claimed that at least eight flights had to change their route in the skies over Iran.

Further, CBS News quoted unnamed US officials as saying that the Israeli regime launched at least one missile strike on Iran the early Friday morning.

A senior Iranian military official in Isfahan, however, clarified the reports and western media speculations on a relatively loud noise at 4 a.m. local time.

Second Brigadier General Siavash Mihandoost said that the sound was heard in the east of Isfahan as the city’s air defense fired at a suspicious object.

No damage has been reported in the incident, the official added.

