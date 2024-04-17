FM: Iran targeted origin of attack on Iran's diplomatic mission in Syria

In a phone call with Mrs. Yoko Kamikawa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Amirabdollahian discussed position of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the recent action of the legitimate defense of Iran's armed forces against the aggressor Zionist regime, as well as the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the importance of security.

In this conversation, while explaining the necessity and dimensions of the Islamic Republic of Iran's military action in the framework of legitimate defense and warning and punitive response to the brazen attack of the Israeli regime on Iran's embassy in Damascus, Amirabdollahian stressed that Iran's military action is very precise and calculated against military bases and information was the source of the attack on the diplomatic mission of Iran in Damascus.

Mrs. Yoko Kamikawa, recalling her country's clear stance in condemning the attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran embassy in Damascus, said that Japan believes that attacks on diplomatic places are unacceptable.

She also emphasized and pointed out the importance of preventing the escalation and spread of tension and conflict in the region for Japan and the need for maximum restraint by all parties.

