Any Zionist mistake to receive Iran’s real response: Raisi

The president made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday with Vice-President of Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shia Council Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib.

Today, the correctness of the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the inefficiency of the approach of compromise and submission in the face of the Palestinian issue and the effectiveness of resistance to domination and oppression has become evident to everyone, Raisi said.

He said that today the unity among the Islamic Umma, as well as widespread hatred of the US, the West and the Zionist regime has become unprecedentedly widespread across the world.

The Iranian president stressed that the Zionist strike against Iran’s consular building in Damascus took place out of their desperation, adding that Iran’s response to this attack was merely a punitive measure.

He warned that any other mistake by the Zionists and their allies will receive Iran’s real and large-scale response.

The Lebanese official, for his part, hailed Iran’s resistance in the face of pressures, sanctions and hostilities, and said that no other country has earlier been able to stand against the Zionist regime which is supported by all the world powers.

endNewsMessage1