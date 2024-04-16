Iran FM says legitimate self-defense, punishing Israel was only option

He made the remarks in a phone call with Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres while referring to Operation Truthful Promise.

He said that although the Islamic Republic was capable of conducting the operation across a wider radius, it just targeted parts of the Zionist regime’s positions, "from which the [Israeli] attack against our country’s Embassy in Damascus had taken place."

The security of the region is very important to Iran, but the Zionist regime has been carrying out massacre and genocide against defenseless children and women in Gaza for six months, and the US And its allies will not stop it, he added.

"When will the international community act to end the genocide and crimes?" Amirabdollahian asked.

Guterres, for his part, called for continued restraint from the parties involved in regional conflicts.

"Yesterday, I once again condemned any attack on diplomatic places and stressed that diplomatic places should be protected," he added.

"We advise Tel Aviv to refrain from committing fresh aggression against the Islamic Republic," Guterres stressed, expressing delight for Iran’s current decision of not taking additional measures against the occupying regime if the Zionists do not commit any fresh aggression against it.

The IRGC launched an extensive retaliatory missile and drone operation against the Zionist regime on Saturday night in response to its attack on the Iranian mission in Syria early this month.

