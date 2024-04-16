No evidence Iran is building nuclear weapons: IAEA chief

Raphael Grossi, who has traveled to New York, explained to reporters when asked about new developments in Iran's nuclear program.

Despite some political claims about Iran for having high levels of enriched uranium reserves, it does not mean that the country has nuclear weapons, the IAEA chief clarified.

“As far as the Agency is concerned - of course, we must be careful when making public comments - we do not have any information or indications that Iran has a nuclear weapons program”, he further said.

Grossi also expressed his satisfaction about Iran’s cooperation with the nuclear watchdog.

Our inspectors in Iran were informed by the Iranian government that all the nuclear sites were closed for security reasons and were re-opened today to continue inspections, but I have decided that our inspectors will resume work from tomorrow, he explained, adding that the recent tensions have not affected the agency's activities.

Grossi also expressed hope that he will go to Tehran within the next few weeks to meet with Iranian officials and discuss cooperation.

