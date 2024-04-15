Iran, Russia discuss latest regional developments

According to a Monday statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Russian side reiterated its strong condemnation of the April 1 Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consular office in Damascus.

“It was emphasized that, just like political assassinations, any attacks on diplomatic or consular sites, the inviolability of which is guaranteed by the relevant Vienna conventions, are absolutely unacceptable,” the statement read.

It further said that the two sides confirmed mutual commitment to maintaining a high level of coordination on international and regional agenda priorities.

“They emphasized both sides’ interest in steadily building up political and diplomatic cooperation, as well as trade and economic interaction in the transport and logistics sphere, among others, including transit traffic,” it added.

