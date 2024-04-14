Iran military action against Israel was response not attack: Expert

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Reza Nasri evaluated last night attack against Israel by Iran as a response not an attack and said that “Israel, without being at war with Iran, has so far attacked Iran's interests and positions in Syria and Lebanon and even in Iran's territory, and Iran's action is a reaction to these attacks.”

How far the attacks will continue is not yet clear and depends on the reaction of Israel and its supporters, he noted.

He also explained that Iran's attack last night was made in order to prevent future Israeli attacks.

endNewsMessage1