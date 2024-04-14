Report: 150 missiles fired at Israeli-occupied territories

The report came after Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched an extensive retaliatory missile and drone operation against the Zionist regime in response to its attack on the Iranian mission in Syria early this month.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army Radio also reported that sirens sounded 720 times in different parts of occupied Palestine in response to the first wave of Iranian attacks.

The New York Times said that Iran has fired more than 300 drones and missiles toward the occupied territories.

