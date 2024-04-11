Raisi urges Islamic states to cut ties with Israel

Raisi made the remark in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.

"Today, the support of the United States and Western countries, as well as the inaction of international organizations and human rights bodies in the face of the crimes of the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Gaza, has brought unprecedented disgrace to these countries and organizations," he said.

The Iranian chief executive also appreciated Ankara’s condemnation of the Israeli attack on Iran’s consulate in Damascus last week, promising that this crime will not go unanswered.

Erdogan, for his part, pointed to the criminal nature of the Israeli regime, saying that the regime is now more isolated and hated than ever.

Iran’s president also expressed hope that consensus on holding a joint economic commission will bolster exchanges between the two nations.

Moreover, the two presidents congratulated Eid al-Fitr to each other’s nations.

