Iran speaker calls for Muslims’ determination to confront Zionist crimes

“In these critical conditions, pursuing the Palestinian issue and confronting the occupying Zionist regime’s crimes require an inclusive determination of Islamic countries, with the aim of strengthening the resistance and an all-out support to free Al-Quds and make the Palestinian ideal materialize,” Qalibaf said on Wednesday.

The Iranian speaker made the comments in a congratulatory massage to his counterparts in Islamic countries on Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

He expressed hope that the eid serves as an opportunity to further enhance unity among Muslim countries in their path to promote the ideals of Islam.

