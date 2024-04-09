US spent all its credibility in supporting genocide in Gaza: Iran

Iravani made the remarks addressing the UN General Assembly meeting on Palestine in New York on Monday.

"Despite all the international demands and the approval of Security Council Resolution 2728 to establish a ceasefire, with Israel's disregard for international rules and relentless bombing and the continuation of genocide against the people of Gaza, the devastating situation in Gaza continues and the security and humanitarian situation in the area is intensified," he added.

The following is the full text of Iravani's speech:

Statement by

H.E. Mr. Amir Saeid Iravani

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Before the General Assembly

8 April 2024

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

I thank you, Mr. President, for convening this meeting.

Despite all international demands and the adoption of the Security Council resolution 2728, calling for a ceasefire, the devastating situation in Gaza has continued and the security and humanitarian conditions in the region have been exacerbated, as the Israeli regime blatantly disregarded it and continues its relentless bombardments and genocidal aggression against innocent people in Gaza.

Each day, the whole world wakes up for a new catastrophic tragedy, news of suffering civilians, a deliberative attack on humanitarian workers, or and new barbaric crime perpetrated by the Israeli regime. This assault is without precedent in modern history in the scale and pace of killing of children, of UN, humanitarian and medical teams, of journalists as well as cross-border attacks on diplomatic premises.

The whole world is calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, 153 states across the globe have voted for a ceasefire, the Secretary-General and the United Nations have called for a ceasefire, ICJ has ordered, and a UNSC resolution has been demanding that.

We all know the horrors need to end and the only way to end them is an effective ceasefire. Despite repeated calls, Israel has failed to commit to its obligations. Israel blatantly has defied these resolutions and continues in its atrocious and genocidal acts against the defenseless people of Gaza.

We have frequently warned about the spreading of military operations beyond Gaz, including to neighboring countries.

On 1 April 2024, the Israeli regime perpetrated another heinous crime by targeting Iranian diplomatic premises in Damascus. These heinous attacks resulted in the martyrdom of seven Iranian military staff in our embassy, and several Syrian civilians.

The Israeli regime committed a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic which represents a profound disgrace to the shared principle of the international community, namely, the inviolability of representatives and diplomatic and consular premises.

It is crystal clear that Israeli ongoing destabilized and irresponsible actions and atrocities against the nations in our region are a real threat to regional and international peace and security.

The impunity enjoyed by Israel challenges the legitimacy of international law. We regret that the Security Council has not been able to condemn these terrorist attacks.

Mr. President,

The savage and genocide acts in Gaza, as well as frequent violation of international law, could not have happened without explicit consent, and comprehensive political, financial, and military support, as well as partnership, from the United States.

Within the Security Council, the United States has been playing a hypocritical game of pressure and blackmail by frequently exercising the veto on different drafts, which had previously prevented the adoption of a calling for a ceasefire or an urgent suspension of hostilities.

In the meantime, the real goal of Washington by proposing the draft resolution (S/2024/239) - which was vetoed by the Russian Federation on 22nd March- was not to develop a compromise text; It was aimed to give a free hand for the Israeli leadership to take any action, including the most inhumane steps for further ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

In fact, by setting up preconditions for a ceasefire and containing unacceptable political elements, the draft resolution proposed by the United States actually was intended to give a green light for Israel to mount a military operation in Rafah; hypocritically it was proposed under the guise of a ceasefire.

By playing a destructive role the United States has exhausted the entire arsenal of political and diplomatic devices to prevent the establishment of peace, and deliberately undermined multilateral efforts under the auspices of the UN for the sake of their selfish geopolitical interests in the Middle East region.

It was regrettable that even following the adoption of Resolution 2728, the officials of the United States decided to spend all credits and defend the crimes of the regime, by calling this resolution a non-binding one.

This proves that we need a UNSC resolution under Chapter VII so that if it is not implemented, this regime will be subject to international punishments.

In spite of the current circumstances and the failure of the regime to adhere to the request of the international community, the Security Council and the whole international community should be taking practical measures to make sure the Israeli war machine would not enjoy impunity to continue its assault on Palestinian civilians.

Mr. President,

We are of the firm believe without a sustainable ceasefire, the tragedy worsens, leading to the loss of innocent lives, including children, and women.

Further, Israel shall be punished for all its international wrongdoings, which have put the whole region on fire.

Within the last 6 months, the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza has resulted in the tragic loss of life of more than 34,000 Palestinians.

These are not mere statistics.

They represent lives; they represent dreams; they represent hopes that have been destroyed.

Their perpetrators must be held accountable. The fate of the Palestinians and peace in the region must not only be determined by Israel but also by our collective efforts.

I thank you.

