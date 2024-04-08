Iran, Oman review Muscat initiative to lift sanctions on Tehran: FM

Amirabdollahian, who left Tehran for Muscat on Sunday morning, wrote on his X account that he held talks with Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, foreign minister of Oman, and Mohammad Abdul Salam, spokesman and chief negotiator of Yemen's national salvation government.

He added that the bilateral relations between the two countries and the agreements of the heads of Iran and Oman were examined during the visit.

They also discussed the continuation of the initiative of the Sultan of Oman in a bid to lift the anti-Iran sanctions.

During the meeting, the two sides also reviewed the latest developments in the region, including the continuation of war crimes by the Zionists against the Palestinians and the necessity to take deterrent decisions.

On the second leg of his regional tour, Amirabdollahian is scheduled to visit Syria.

