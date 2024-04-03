Iran FM, UN chief discuss Israel's attack on Iranian consulate in Syria

Stephen Dujarric, the spokesman of the United Nations, answered a question about the actions of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and his contact with world leaders to prevent the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate building in Syria from turning into a regional war. Today, the Secretary General of the United Nations received a call from the Iranian Foreign Minister.

"We communicate with the parties through different channels. We are concerned about the possible escalation of tensions beyond what we have seen so far," he added.

The phone call of Iran's Foreign Minister with the Secretary General of the United Nations took place hours before the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the attack of the Israeli regime on the Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus, Syria.

endNewsMessage1