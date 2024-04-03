Raisi: Israeli regime will not achieve sinister goals by resorting to terrorism

In a statement, Raisi condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s Monday attack, which martyred Iranian military advisers, including generals Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi.

“After repeated failure and defeat against the faith and will of the Mujahideen of the Resistance Front, the Zionist usurper regime has put blind assassinations on its agenda in its attempts to save itself,” he said.

“However, [the Israeli regime] should know that with such inhumane actions, it will never achieve his sinister goals, and day by day, it would witness the strengthening of the Resistance Front and disgust and hatred of free nations toward its illegitimate nature, and this cowardly crime will not go unanswered,” President Raisi added.

He also pointed to the martyrs of the terrorist attack, noting that they were military advisors in Syria to help the government in Damascus to defend religious mausoleums in the face of foreign-backed terrorists.

