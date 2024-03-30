Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran to reopen ‘soon’: Source

The source in Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that positive developments have occurred in the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Good agreements have been made in the direction of greater mobility in the relations between Tehran and Baku, this source added.

According to the source, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran is to start its activities again soon and Iran's new ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan will soon be sent to Baku.

The Tehran-Baku relations were strained in January 2023, following a deadly attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran. Azerbaijan closed its diplomatic mission in Iran after the incident, which it called a “terrorist act”, while a probe concluded that the assailant had been motivated by “personal and family-related problems.” The assailant was later indicted in a court in the Iranian capital.

