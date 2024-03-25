Iran, Oman urge int'l community to help end atrocities in Gaza

During a phone conversation on Sunday, both sides discussed the developments in the Gaza War and issues of mutual interest.

The two officials referred to the growing mutual ties, calling for further expansion of cooperation at the regional and international level.

The diplomats condemned the continued Zionist crimes in Gaza, particularly the inhumane Israeli raid on al-Shifa Hospital and killing the medical personnel and patients there.

The foreign ministers stressed the need for an immediate move by the global bodies to halt the genocidal crimes against the defenseless nation of Palestine.

