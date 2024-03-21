New Iranian Year will be year of economic prosperity: Raisi

“God willing and with the cooperation of the people, I am sure that the Iranian year 1403 will be a more thriving year in terms of production and economy”, Raisi told the nation on Wednesday in his New Year message broadcast on national TV.

He added that his government will do its best to further control inflation and increase industrial production.

The president touched upon the efforts his administration made to boost the country’s economic and industrial growth, saying that his cabinet did not sacrifice the future of the country by focusing on minor issues.

Raisi also highlighted other domestic issues and pledged that his administration will complete half-finished projects, and will direct available funds toward production and infrastructure.

