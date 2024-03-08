Expert outlines achievements of Iran FM visit to Saudi Arabia

“The effort of the Islamic Republic of Iran was focused on the issue of obtaining results from the meeting of foreign ministers of Islamic countries to support the people of Gaza and condemn the Zionist regime in this barbaric act,” Sad al-Husseini said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “The three countries of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan had submitted a proposal to the Conference of Islamic States, and almost all of those matters were considered and approved.”

The expert noted, “Condemning the Zionist regime for committing crimes, the Hague Court being obliged to present the case of the Zionist regime to the Hague Criminal Court, preventing the economic relations of Islamic countries with this regime, an immediate ceasefire, sending quick humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza and similar things were among the proposals that were made.”

He said that these proposals were paid attention to.

