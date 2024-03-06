Palestine situation demands more than mere statements: Iran to Islamic states

The Iranian foreign minister participated in an emergency meeting of foreign ministers from Islamic countries in Jeddah to assess the Gaza situation.

Following the meeting, Iran called for all Islamic states to swiftly sever diplomatic ties and halt trade with the Zionist regime, Amirabdollahian said after the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah when speaking to reporters late on Tuesday.

The Zionist regime's attempts to erase the history and identity of occupied Palestine pose a grave danger, he emphasized.

He also said that the US talks about humanitarian aid, which is really hypocritical because they have stood by the Zionist regime all along the war and even managed the battle for the Israeli regime.

He said that the Israeli regime should be prosecuted in The Hague as a war criminal.

The OIC, which comprises 57 member states and has its secretariat in Jeddah, convened the foreign ministerial meeting on Gaza at the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Last month, during a hearing on the Israeli occupation of Palestine, the OIC secretary general and a legal team presented an oral statement at the International Court of Justice in The Hague and highlighted the Israeli regime's crimes against the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

An OIC statement then announced that the secretariat of this organization, along with the media, have started monitoring the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians and are in the process of setting up a legal observatory to document those crimes.

Back in October, the OIC convened an extraordinary meeting of its executive committee at the level of the foreign ministers to review the situation in Gaza.

