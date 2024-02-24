Iran denies providing Russia with ballistic missiles

“Despite no legal restrictions on ballistic missile sales, Iran is morally obligated to refrain from weapon transactions during the Russia-Ukraine conflict to prevent fueling the war—and that is rooted in Iran’s adherence to international law and the UN Charter,” the mission said on its official page on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday evening New York time.

On Wednesday, Reuters news agency, citing “six sources”, said that Iran had provided Russia with around 400 powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

The news agency claimed that the “shipments began in early January after a deal was finalized in meetings late last year between Iranian and Russian military and security officials that took place in Tehran and Moscow.”

