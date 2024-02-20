Iran, Malaysia FMs discuss bilateral, int’l issues

During their talks, Amirabdollahian announced Iran’s readiness to boost bilateral relations with Malaysia in the fields of technology, science, culture, industry, and commerce.

The top Iranian diplomat revealed that he also discussed with Hasan about various issues facing the Islamic world, especially Palestine.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the proposal of an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and expressed hope that the meeting will be an effective step toward stopping the ongoing Israeli genocide and resolving the humanitarian disaster in Gaza on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan.

In this telephone conversation, the Malaysian foreign minister welcomed the planned OIC meeting and expressed his gratitude for the Iranian effort to bring peace to Gaza.

"Malaysia is determined to establish a ceasefire and stop conflicts and appreciates the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this regard," Hasan underlined.

The two diplomats also discussed strengthening bilateral trade agreements and the future visit of high-ranking officials of the two countries to Tehran and Kuala Lumpur.

