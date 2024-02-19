Iran backs AU statement on crimes against Palestinians

Nasser Kanaani hailed the statement of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa that condemned the ongoing Israeli crimes against more than 2 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and called for an end to the blockade on the coastal territory.

The statement issued on the final day of the summit also asked the Zionist regime to respond positively to international requests for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

While condemning the collective punishment of civilians and their forced displacement, AU leaders demanded an end to the blockade of the Gaza Strip.

African heads of state also deplored some countries for sending aid to the Zionist regime and allowing it to continue military operations against Palestinians.

In the statement, they called for an independent international investigation into violations of international humanitarian law, attacks on hospitals, journalists, and media, as well as the use of prohibited weapons by Israel in the war on the Gaza Strip.

African leaders have overwhelmingly stood firmly behind Palestinians and their cause since the creation of the Zionist regime in Occupied Palestine. They have also openly censured the regime for spilling the blood of innocent and defenseless Palestinians in the Gaza Strip for over the last four months.

