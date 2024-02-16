Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه
News code : ۱۴۴۹۱۷۵
The link copied

Iran reiterates need for peaceful settlement of gas field dispute with Kuwait

asdasd

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has reiterated the country’s position regarding the need for peaceful settlement of a dispute about a gas field with neighboring Kuwait.

Kanaani said in a statement that Iran believes that an agreement with Kuwait on the issue of Arash gas field, known in Kuwait as Durrah, is within reach if the two countries start a dialogue based on their previous expert negotiations.

“Undoubtedly, raising unilateral claims in various statements and in the media won’t be regarded as a step forward in settlement of this case,” he said while making a reference to a statement issued at the end of a visit by Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Sabah to Bahrain which repeated Kuwait’s claims about the Arash gas field.

Kanaani said Iran is ready to continue negotiations on the gas field in a “friendly and practical” manner to reach a mutually-agreed solution on the issue.

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News

Iran air london