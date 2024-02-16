Iran reiterates need for peaceful settlement of gas field dispute with Kuwait

Kanaani said in a statement that Iran believes that an agreement with Kuwait on the issue of Arash gas field, known in Kuwait as Durrah, is within reach if the two countries start a dialogue based on their previous expert negotiations.

“Undoubtedly, raising unilateral claims in various statements and in the media won’t be regarded as a step forward in settlement of this case,” he said while making a reference to a statement issued at the end of a visit by Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Sabah to Bahrain which repeated Kuwait’s claims about the Arash gas field.

Kanaani said Iran is ready to continue negotiations on the gas field in a “friendly and practical” manner to reach a mutually-agreed solution on the issue.

