IRGC fires ballistic missile from warship for first time

A Zolfaqar-class ballistic missile was launched from Shahid Mahdavi aircraft carrier on Monday and hit its designated target in a desert in central Iran.

With a range of 750 kilometers, Zolfaqar is the latest joint achievement of the IRGC Navy and the IRGC Aerospace Force.

The IRGC warships will now be capable of carrying different types of ballistic missiles with a range of up to 1,750 kilometers.

On Monday, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salaami said the latest missile launch will give the elite force the capability to hit any target anywhere in the world as its ocean-cruising warships can sail to any location in international waters.

Iran has expanded its missile program in recent years in a bid to improve its deterrence power.

endNewsMessage1