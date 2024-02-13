IRGC test-fires long-range ballistic missile from warship: Commander

“A long-range ballistic missile was successfully fired from a warship in a joint work by the IRGC Aerospace Force and the IRGC Navy,” said Major General Hossein Salami.

Salami said the test-firing was a significant boost to IRGC’s combat capacities as it enables the elite force to hit any target around the world because its ocean-cruising warships can sail to any location in international waters.

Iran has expanded its missile program in recent years in a bid to improve its deterrence power against threats it is facing in the region and around the world.

The IRGC fired long-range ballistic missiles at targets in Iraq and Syria last month to hit Israeli spying agents as well as terrorists blamed for explosions that killed more than 90 people in explosions in Iran’s Kerman in early January.

