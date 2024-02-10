Iran has constructive interaction with world: FM

In a video message on the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Amirabdollahian said that Iran warmly shakes the hands of all parties, especially friendly and brotherly nations in the world.

The focus of some parties on the continuation of unilateralism is the root of many crises in the world, uncertainties and the lack of political and international solutions, and of course, the expansion of the scope of war and insecurity in different regions of the world, he said in his message.

He noted that today's developments, especially the Israeli regime's genocide in Gaza, clearly show that the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council, is ineffective in performing its duties.

Paying attention to multilateralism and reforming the structure of the Security Council and the United Nations is a must, the top Iranian diplomat asserted.

