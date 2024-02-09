Baghdad attack in line with US support for Israeli regime: Iran FM spox.

Kanaani commented following a US drone strike that killed a commander of the Kata'ib Hezbollah resistance group and two of his guards earlier in the day. They were in a vehicle when it was targeted by the US attack in the east of the Iraqi capital.

The Iranian spokesman called the attack a clear example of “US state terrorism” as well as a violation of Iraq’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying that it was international law.

He also said that the latest aggressive act by “CENTCOM terrorist forces” was in line with the US’s continued all-out support for the Israeli regime’s crimes against the defenseless people of Palestine.

Kanaani further said that the continuation of such acts of adventurism by the US is a threat to peace and security in the West Asia region and other parts of the world.

The spokesman reiterated that the international community and the UN Security Council shoulder the responsibility to stop the United States’ illegal and unilateral attacks and prevent the expansion of crisis and instability in the region.

endNewsMessage1