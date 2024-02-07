Saudi Arabia to repatriate two Iranian prisoners

The statement issued on Tuesday by the embassy’s consular section said the two Iranian nationals will return to Iran from Saudi Arabia thanks to efforts made by the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the country’s embassy in Riyadh.

The statement thanked the consular department of the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry as well as judicial and police officials in the country for their cooperation in the case.

The development comes amid growing efforts by Iran and Saudi Arabia to boost their relations months after they reopened their respective embassies in Riyadh and Tehran under a rapprochement deal mediated by China in March 2023.

