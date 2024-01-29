Supreme Leader visits domestic products exhibition

Ayatollah Khamenei visited the exhibition, held at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya in Tehran on Monday morning.

Domestic products, especially those developed in knowledge-based companies and production supply chains, were featured in the exhibition.

The booth of knowledge-based companies in the field of mining and mineral industries, that the Supreme Leader visited, displayed huge mining machinery and drilling equipment produced for the first time in the country.

The other booth that Ayatollah Khamenei visited was the booth of knowledge-based companies in the field of manufacturing electric motors for cars and optimizing energy consumption.

