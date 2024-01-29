Iranian Labour News Agency

Supreme Leader visits domestic products exhibition

​Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has visited an exhibition showcasing domestic capabilities to produce homegrown products.

Ayatollah Khamenei visited the exhibition, held at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya in Tehran on Monday morning.

Domestic products, especially those developed in knowledge-based companies and production supply chains, were featured in the exhibition.

The booth of knowledge-based companies in the field of mining and mineral industries, that the Supreme Leader visited, displayed huge mining machinery and drilling equipment produced for the first time in the country.

The other booth that Ayatollah Khamenei visited was the booth of knowledge-based companies in the field of manufacturing electric motors for cars and optimizing energy consumption.

