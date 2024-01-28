Iran condemns armed attack near border with Pakistan

Naser Kanani, in a statement, said that Iran’s judicial and intelligence authorities have launched an investigation into the attack, which according to initial reports resulted in the death of 9 Pakistani citizens and the wounding of 3 others.

While extending condolences to the government of Pakistan and the families of the victims, the Iranian spokesman underlined that Tehran and Islamabad will not allow their enemies to harm the fraternal relations between the two countries.

Earlier, the deputy security and law enforcement officer of Sistan and Baluchestan Province informed that the police team immediately arrived at the scene of the attack.

Ali Reza Marhamati said that those who survived the attack told the police that three armed assailants shot at these foreigners, killing nine people and injuring three of them before fleeing the scene.

He expressed sympathy with the victim’s families and pledged a thorough investigation to ascertain the reason and culprits behind the deadly attack.

Caravan is located 347 km southeast of Zahedan, the capital city of Sistan-Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan.

