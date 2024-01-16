Supreme Leader admires Yemen's attacks on "lifelines of the Zionist regime"

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with a large number of Friday Prayer leaders from across the country in Imam Khomeini Hussainiya in Tehran on Tuesday.

He also said that taking part in the elections is not just a duty, it is people’s right, adding that it is not possible to achieve Islamic goals without people’s presence.

“Encouraging people to do good social works such as participating in the construction of schools and hospitals and helping to release needy prisoners or encouraging them to participate in the political field such as elections is a necessary task,” he stressed.

‘Yemenis have truly done a great job’

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the Yemeni nation for their support for the people of the Gaza Strip amid the Zionist regime’s months-long war on the besieged territory.

“The nation of Yemen and the government of Ansarullah have truly done a great job. Their work is an example of jihad for the sake of Allah. We hope that these efforts will continue until victory,” he stated.

“The Yemenis hit the lifeline of the Zionist regime and did not fear the US threat because a God-fearing person does not fear anything but God,” he added, referring to Yemeni attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea.

The Supreme Leader noted that the whole world agrees that the people of Gaza are innocent and victorious.

“In the eyes of the people of the world, both Muslim and non-Muslim, the usurping regime is an oppressor and a bloodthirsty wolf, and it is dejected, defeated and disintegrated,” he added.

