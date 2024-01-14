President Raisi: Palestine now world's first issue

Addressing the International Conference of Al-Aqsa Storm and Awakening of the Human Conscience here in Tehran on Sunday, Raisi said that the ideology of resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen has been to stand against excessive demands, oppression, and aggression, adding Iran will continue to offer support to Palestine and resistance groups in the region.

He said that the philosophy of establishing the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, which is organizing the conference, is to improve the level of familiarity between religions and scholars of different religions, adding that one of its functions is to promote mutual respect between religions and to strengthen brotherhood between the Islamic Ummah.

He noted that those who seek to normalize relations with the Zionist regime should know that the move would not create security in any way, neither for the regional countries nor for the Zionist regime.

