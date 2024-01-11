Zionist “animalistic” crimes cannot be whitewashed by any logic: Iran FM

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a social media post on Thursday in which he expressed support for a South African genocide case against the Zionist regime in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He said that everyone is waiting for an immediate and firm decision of international justice to stop the Zionist massacre in Gaza.

The foreign minister stressed that Iran strongly supports the courageous act of South Africa against this “apartheid and child-killing” regime.

