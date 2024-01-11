Iran seizes US tanker in Sea of Oman

The Public Relations Department of the Iranian Navy announced on Thursday that the seizure had taken place on court order as it said that the Suez Rajan tanker had earlier stolen an Iranian oil cargo and handed it over to the US.

It said that the tanker, which has changed its name to St Nikolas, was carrying oil in the Sea of Oman on Thursday morning when it was seized by the Iranian Navy and is being carried to Iranian southern ports.

