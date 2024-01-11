Iran says Zionist regime has committed all int’l crimes in Palestine

The statement came on Wednesday in support of a measure taken by South Africa to file a genocide case against the Zionist regime in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Iranian foreign ministry statement once again condemned the war crimes and genocide perpetrated by the "Zionist apartheid regime" against the Palestinian nation, expressing support for the approaches of the resistance groups as their legitimate rights which are being taken in accordance with international law.

The statement reiterated the need for immediate acts of international organizations, including the United Nations, to ensure effective deterrence and full stoppage of "the Zionist attacks" on Gaza.

It hailed South Africa's measure as Responsible, courageous, and honorable which is based on international law.

endNewsMessage1