War on Terrorism Needs Concerted Efforts: Iranian FM

In a telephone conversation with Amirabdollahian on Friday, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry strongly condemned the terrorist attack that claimed 89 lives in Iran’s southern city of Kerman on January 3.

Expressing sympathy with the Iranian people and government over the tragic incident, Sabry said Sri Lanka stands by Iran.

For his part, Amirabdollahian appreciated Sri Lanka for the expression of sympathy.

He said the international community needs to act seriously in the fight against terrorism.

The Wednesday's twin blasts at an event held in commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the martyrdom of late commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani resulted in the tragic loss of 89 lives, including 9 children, and left nearly 300 individuals injured, with some in critical condition.

Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned that those behind the terrorist act will receive a severe response.

