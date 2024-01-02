Israeli failed in all its objectives in Gaza war: Iranian FM

He made these remarks at the University of Tehran evening in a ceremony to commemorate the symbolic figures of resistance.

Amirabdollahian also stated that the Zionists had announced that they would disarm and destroy Hamas, but this has not happened yet, adding that they had planned to disarm Hamas through military, air, land, and sea operations, but this has not happened either.

Amirabdollahian further stressed that some believe that the US has been too supportive of the Zionist regime in the Gaza war, adding that they should not have fully supported the Zionist regime in the genocide of the Palestinians.

He also claimed that the rulers of the Zionist regime and the US officials who talked about the destruction of Hamas are sending messages to Hamas and are negotiating with Hamas in third countries.

They are negotiating on how to manage Gaza after the war and on how to exchange Palestinian prisoners with Israeli prisoners, which shows that the Resistance has moved in the right direction. The resistance has been able to bring a great victory, he added.

endNewsMessage1