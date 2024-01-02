News code : ۱۴۳۳۷۶۲
Ex-IRGC chief appointed as member of Iran’s key foreign policy body
A former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has been appointed as a member of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations which is regarded as a key foreign policy body in the country.
The council announced on Monday that the appointment of Major-General Yahya Rahim Safavi has taken place upon the approval of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
Rahim Safavi replaces General Hossein Dehqan who was earlier appointed as the head of Mostazafan Foundation also known as Bonyad.