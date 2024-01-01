Five violent thieves executed in Iran's Alborz province

Hossein Fazeli-Harikandi said the convicts had committed violent armed robberies in Alborz and other provinces across the country.

The case was filed in Alborz when an armed cattle raid occurred in the province, he said.

Fazeli-Harikandi further explained that the five criminals were ultimately identified and arrested at their place of residence in a western province, adding that ensuing investigations found that they committed four counts of armed cattle raid as well as 14 counts of armed robbery with a variety of hot and cold weapons in different provinces.

According to the top judge, the gang carried out very violent acts against their victims, including hitting and knocking them unconscious and cutting off the victims’ ears.

In one of their cattle raids, they cut off the ear of a cattle owner’s disabled child to spread fear among others, he added.

endNewsMessage1