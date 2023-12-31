Western Notion of Human Rights in Iran Lacks Credibility: FM

The human rights-related accusations that some Western countries have leveled against Iran have no legal and moral credibility, Amirabdollahian said in a forum on international human rights developments, held in Tehran on Saturday.

Hitting back at the US and other Western governments for supporting the relentless Israeli genocidal crimes in Gaza and its brazen violation of the rights of Palestinians for eight decades, the Iranian foreign minister urged that the Western governments stop employing the UN Human Rights Council as an instrument.

He highlighted Iran’s responsibility and seriousness when it comes to supporting and promoting human rights, adding, “The mechanisms imposed by the human rights institutions that have been created against the Islamic Republic of Iran under the influence and pressure of a few Western countries have no legitimacy or legal justification.”

In remarks in April, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei highlighted the Western countries’ crimes in the past and in the contemporary era, saying they are in no position to talk about human rights.

“The West isn’t worthy of being the ones to talk about human rights at all. They are the enemies of humankind,” the Leader said.

"We saw their human rights in Daesh (ISIL or ISIS), when they burned people alive or sunk them in water and drowned them before everyone’s eyes. We saw (their human rights) in their support of the MEK terrorists and in their support of Saddam Hussein and their crimes against Gaza and the Palestinians,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

The Leader also argued that the West's support for the assassination and killing of religious youth in the streets of Tehran is another example of the falsity of their claim of supporting human rights.

