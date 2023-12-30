IRGS Quds commander: Palestinian resistance operation on its own planning, decision

"The resistance groups grew step by step, and today all the elements of the resistance front at the regional level are the owners of their own decisions and judgments," Brigadier General Qaani said.

He pointed out that during this period, the Palestinian resistance started working with its own plan, and for the first time at this stage, due to the extensive crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the Muslim people of Palestine, they made their own plans and step by step all the works that They did was with planning and they did it beautifully.

Addressing the leaders of the Zionist regime, he emphasized, "You assassinated the martyr Razi Mousavi because you could not achieve anything in the Gaza battlefield and Iran will not be drawn into your plans. What achievements did the Zionist regime and the United States have since the beginning of the war? Their art is only to kill innocent women and children."

He told the Americans, "If you continue with your irrational behavior in Iraq, the Iraqi resistance will put aside its considerations and give you another answer."

Backed by the US, the Zionist regime waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas-led Palestinian Resistance groups carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of death and destruction in Palestine.

The Israeli aggression has so far killed over 21,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Nearly 55,000 people have also been wounded while many bodies remain trapped under rubble.

endNewsMessage1