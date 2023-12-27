US, E3 blocked JCPOA revival last year: Russian diplomat

“According to the #IAEA report, #Iran has reversed a months-long slowdown in the rate at which it is enriching uranium to up to 60% purity,” Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, wrote in an X post on Tuesday night.

“FYI: if the #US and #E3 had not blocked the restoration of the #JCPOA last year, the enrichment level in Iran would not exceed 3,67% now,” he said, referring to the deal by its official acronym.

It came after the UN nuclear watchdog said Iran has reversed a months-long slowdown in the rate at which it is enriching uranium to up to 60% purity.

Iran has “increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023,” the IAEA said in a statement on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The JCPOA, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was struck in 2015 between Iran and six world powers – the US, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany. The deal was, however, ditched by Washington in 2018 in pursuit of a confrontational policy against Tehran. Diplomatic efforts to revive the pact have been fruitless so far.

endNewsMessage1