Lavrov: Unconditional respect for Iran's territorial integrity is Moscow's unchanging position

During the telephone talk on Tuesday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian Lavrov discussed the developments in the South Caucasus, the latest state of cooperation and bilateral relations, and some regional and international issues.

Referring to the current developments in the Caucasus region, Amirabdollahian welcomed the process of negotiations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach a lasting peace agreement and emphasized the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to stabilize peace and stability in the region.

The Russian foreign minister congratulated the Islamic Republic of Iran for signing the free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, calling it a very important step in the development of economic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia and the member countries of this union.

Lavrov said that Russia sincerely and honestly and unconditionally respects the territorial integrity of Iran, and this position will not be changed by Moscow.

He also pointed to the cooperation of the two countries in the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, and considering that Moscow has completed all internal formalities for the implementation of this agreement, he emphasized his country's determination to speed up the implementation of this cooperation development plan between the two countries.

In this telephone conversation, the parties emphasized on respecting each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

