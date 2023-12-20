Iran, Syria FMs hold phone talks, discuss regional, bilateral developments

The two diplomats discussed the positive outcomes of the recent visit of the Syrian prime minister and his accompanying high-ranking delegation to Tehran, according to a Wednesday report.

They also touched upon the successful convening of the 15th meeting of the High Joint Cooperation Committee, the signing of new cooperation agreements, and the progressive bilateral cooperation, particularly in economic and commercial domains.

The two diplomats exchanged perspectives on the latest regional developments and addressed the ongoing crimes of the Zionist regime against the defenseless Palestinian people.

They also reviewed ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at immediately halting the massacre of civilians by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip, particularly women and children.

The two further underscored the urgent need to provide swift assistance to the war-torn enclave.

