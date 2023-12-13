Zionist genocidal act endangers international peace: FM

“The United States and the Zionist regime are not capable of annihilating (the Palestinian Resistance movement) Hamas,” Amirabdollahian said at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

In his remarks, Amirabdollahian said the US and the Israeli regime cannot destroy Hamas as the resistance group is rooted in the heart of the Palestinian nation.

Referring to the Zionist aggression against Gaza which has led to the killing of over 18,000 civilians more than 12,000 of whom were children and women, Amirabdollahian reiterated that the US, today, clearly supports the regime’s move to kill the civilians.

The Zionist regime behaves just like the terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS), the foreign minister said.

He, then, described the Israeli regime as an apartheid and occupying regime and the Hamas group as a freedom-donating movement against the occupiers’ power.

Regarding the expansion of war in West Asia and the region, it is clear that “war is not a solution,” according to Amirabdollahian.

He also called for respecting the United Nations' decision to hold a true referendum in Palestine.

“War and genocide by the apartheid regime have to be ceased immediately and all governments should be active in sending humanitarian aid to Palestine.”

