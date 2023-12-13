Iran to send first Umrah Hajj caravan to Mecca after 9 years

“Following the necessary coordination with the Saudi Hajj officials and the signing of relevant memorandums and contracts, the first convoy of Umrah pilgrims will be dispatched to Saudi Arabia on December 19,” Seyyed Abbas Hosseini told reporters on Tuesday.

As part of the first caravan, the official said, 550 Iranian pilgrims will spend 10 days performing the Umrah rituals, with 5 days in Medina and 5 days in Mecca.

An agreement has been reached with Saudi officials for 70,000 Iranians to make the Hajj pilgrimage to the holy land by the end of the calendar year, he added.

Iran and Saudi Arabia restored their diplomatic relations under a China-brokered deal back in March.

endNewsMessage1